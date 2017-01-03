Small Earthquake Jolts Residents In Noble County
The 3.1 magnitude quake struck around 2:12 p.m. Its epicenter was located just three miles west, southwest of Perry, 19 miles west, northwest of Stillwater, and 26 miles north of Guthries.
