'Polar Express' Train Ride keeps chugging through Oklahoma after change in station

Chef Jerrie Crummett shows a page in the "The Polar Express" storybook to Maggie Neighbors, left, and Bristol Neighbors, 4, during the Eastern Flyer's "The Polar Express" Train Ride that departed from Stillwater, Oklahoma, Sunday, November 20, 2016. The experience is based on Chris Van Allsburg's book.

