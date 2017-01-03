#GundyWatch Part 3
Despite all the rumors and hints, it looks like Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Gundy is NOT in play at either of the two open jobs people have been connecting him with; Baylor and Oregon. There were rumors Gundy was heading to Oregon last night to secretly meet with the school, when he was actually meeting a recruit in Arizona.
