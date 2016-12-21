Pair of 3.3 magnitude earthquakes shake central Oklahoma
The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.3 magnitude earthquakes were each reported on Thursday in Payne County, about 60 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. The first was reported about 2:18 a.m. eight miles north-northeast of Stillwater at a depth of about three miles.
