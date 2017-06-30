Blue Hazard update bluegrass traditio...

Blue Hazard update bluegrass tradition with their new album, 'Sideshow'

Hannah Johnson fell in love with bluegrass as a child when her musician parents brought her and her brothers Luke and Dale to the Minnesota Bluegrass & Old-Time Music Festival. In 2000, the Stillwater-raised siblings formed their own bluegrass band, Blue Hazard, with Johnson on guitar, Luke on mandolin, and Dale on fiddle.

