Woman hurt when boat crashes into Sti...

Woman hurt when boat crashes into Stillwater Lift Bridge

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Star Tribune

A Stillwater woman was injured when the 37-foot boat she was on crashed into the Stillwater Lift Bridge Friday evening. Just after 7 p.m., a 1967 Northbound Pleasure Craft crashed into the lift portion of the bridge as it was closing, according to a Washington County Sheriff's Office news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stillwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Pastor Danny Barnes Sounds off From Stillwater ... (May '10) Jan '17 Djklitzka 11
News Jonathan Conder (Feb '10) Jan '17 Cyco 23
News Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10) Jun '16 Batman 1781 130
HealthPartners Inspire Magazine Worthless and A... (May '16) Jun '16 Regions Faults Fi... 2
News North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pleasant Valley S... 1
News Rubes cross Rubicon! Washington calm (May '16) May '16 Three Rounds 1
See all Stillwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stillwater Forum Now

Stillwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stillwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Stillwater, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,223 • Total comments across all topics: 281,534,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC