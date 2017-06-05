Waiting for the Afghan McNamara

Remember what Robert McNamara said, 'bout 'Nam -- "we were wrong"* -- then a tear shed? Nowadays I'm mulling the matter Afghan, And wondering who of our suave poli-clan Will someday step up and say, "Sorry, folks," And admit we've spent a few trill on a hoax. Looking around at the mighty Bush lot, Cred and breast-beating don't stand out a lot, Not near so much as their airy complacence, And con-man's pride in our soldiers' obeisance.

