Waiting for the Afghan McNamara
Remember what Robert McNamara said, 'bout 'Nam -- "we were wrong"* -- then a tear shed? Nowadays I'm mulling the matter Afghan, And wondering who of our suave poli-clan Will someday step up and say, "Sorry, folks," And admit we've spent a few trill on a hoax. Looking around at the mighty Bush lot, Cred and breast-beating don't stand out a lot, Not near so much as their airy complacence, And con-man's pride in our soldiers' obeisance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Add your comments below
Stillwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|Unknown
|31
|Pastor Danny Barnes Sounds off From Stillwater ... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Djklitzka
|11
|Jonathan Conder (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Cyco
|23
|Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Batman 1781
|130
|HealthPartners Inspire Magazine Worthless and A... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Regions Faults Fi...
|2
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|Rubes cross Rubicon! Washington calm (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Rounds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stillwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC