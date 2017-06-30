Minnesota Makes the 'Top Beach Cities in America' Top 10 List Twice
Sure, Minnesota has more lakes than any state in America, but you wouldn't think that we'd beat out ocean coast cities on a 'top beaches' listbut we did it twice! The folks at Wallethub just put out their 2017 list of best beach towns in America, ranking the top 20 best. Out of the top 10, Minnesota showed up twice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.
Add your comments below
Stillwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|Unknown
|31
|Pastor Danny Barnes Sounds off From Stillwater ... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Djklitzka
|11
|Jonathan Conder (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Cyco
|23
|Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Batman 1781
|130
|HealthPartners Inspire Magazine Worthless and A... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Regions Faults Fi...
|2
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|Rubes cross Rubicon! Washington calm (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Rounds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stillwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC