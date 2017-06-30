Minnesota Makes the 'Top Beach Cities in America' Top 10 List Twice

Sure, Minnesota has more lakes than any state in America, but you wouldn't think that we'd beat out ocean coast cities on a 'top beaches' listbut we did it twice! The folks at Wallethub just put out their 2017 list of best beach towns in America, ranking the top 20 best. Out of the top 10, Minnesota showed up twice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.