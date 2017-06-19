In rural Minnesota, the leeches will complain until the blood runs dry
If rural Minnesota doesn't like what the cities are doing, it's welcome to get off the dole and pick up its own tab. If the metro area of the Twin Cities falters and takes after Detroit, who will pay for all the rural infrastructure, services, and operations? There is a vested interest that cities like Baudette, Albert Lea, Stillwater, and others have in ensuring the metro can attract talent, host events, and provide for businesses and residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Add your comments below
Stillwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|Unknown
|31
|Pastor Danny Barnes Sounds off From Stillwater ... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Djklitzka
|11
|Jonathan Conder (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Cyco
|23
|Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Batman 1781
|130
|HealthPartners Inspire Magazine Worthless and A... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Regions Faults Fi...
|2
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|Rubes cross Rubicon! Washington calm (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Rounds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stillwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC