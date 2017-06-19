In rural Minnesota, the leeches will ...

In rural Minnesota, the leeches will complain until the blood runs dry

Thursday Jun 15

If rural Minnesota doesn't like what the cities are doing, it's welcome to get off the dole and pick up its own tab. If the metro area of the Twin Cities falters and takes after Detroit, who will pay for all the rural infrastructure, services, and operations? There is a vested interest that cities like Baudette, Albert Lea, Stillwater, and others have in ensuring the metro can attract talent, host events, and provide for businesses and residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

