Ella Reid Kicks Off Midwest Tour In Sioux Falls

Texas-based singer and songwriter, Ella Reid is bringing her Americana-style music to the Midwest with tour stops in Sioux Falls, Stillwater and Minneapolis. Reid will be performing at McNally's Irish Pub in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. When Reid isn't on tour, she's busy writing and recording her next album.

