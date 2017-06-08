Boater tried to beat the dropping Stillwater Lift Bridge and - crunch
The boat pilot who tried unsuccessfully to make it under the Stillwater Lift Bridge as it was closing on Friday night has been issued a citation for operating a boat in a reckless or negligent manner. A St. Croix County sheriff's office captain said Thursday that John Brooksbank, 60, of Marine on St. Croix, was heading north on the St. Croix River and was "trying to beat the bridge" when the accident happened just after 7 p.m. Brooksbank and his wife, Robin, were in their 37-foot Chris Craft Roamer, along with another couple, Chris and Jeanine Jesmer from Stillwater.
