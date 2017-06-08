Boater tried to beat the dropping Sti...

Boater tried to beat the dropping Stillwater Lift Bridge and - crunch

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: TwinCities

The boat pilot who tried unsuccessfully to make it under the Stillwater Lift Bridge as it was closing on Friday night has been issued a citation for operating a boat in a reckless or negligent manner. A St. Croix County sheriff's office captain said Thursday that John Brooksbank, 60, of Marine on St. Croix, was heading north on the St. Croix River and was "trying to beat the bridge" when the accident happened just after 7 p.m. Brooksbank and his wife, Robin, were in their 37-foot Chris Craft Roamer, along with another couple, Chris and Jeanine Jesmer from Stillwater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stillwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Pastor Danny Barnes Sounds off From Stillwater ... (May '10) Jan '17 Djklitzka 11
News Jonathan Conder (Feb '10) Jan '17 Cyco 23
News Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10) Jun '16 Batman 1781 130
HealthPartners Inspire Magazine Worthless and A... (May '16) Jun '16 Regions Faults Fi... 2
News North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pleasant Valley S... 1
News Rubes cross Rubicon! Washington calm (May '16) May '16 Three Rounds 1
See all Stillwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stillwater Forum Now

Stillwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stillwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Stillwater, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,444 • Total comments across all topics: 281,769,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC