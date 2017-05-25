Why does Europe Follow a Trumped-up America?

The pain in Spain falls on I who explain To friends in Madrid the cause of Trump's reign, This maker of mayhem and lord of the tweet, Who knows only factoids and talks like the street. To answer I check the questioner's face, Note if he's hippy or drinking apace, Check if he wears an al Qaeda tat, And that being the case, look 'round for a bat.

