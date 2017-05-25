Stillwater theater group plans to buy old Minnesota Zephyr train depot in July

Calyssa Hall is counting down the days until her theater group closes on the purchase of the old Minnesota Zephyr train depot in downtown Stillwater, bringing plans for an ambitious $6.5 million theater project one step closer to reality. Hall said this week that her group, planning a 324-seat performing arts theater in the renovated and expanded former train station, expects to close on the building purchase July 1. The Zephyr Theatre capital campaign is raising money to buy the depot, renovate and expand it, and fund an endowment to help cover operating expenses.

