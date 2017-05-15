Stillwater flowers
Becci Dawson Cox, left, and Marlys Sturm with some of the daffodils they helped plant at the corner of Minnesota 95 and Lookout Trail in Stillwater. Members of the Daylily and Trillium chapters of the Perennial Garden Club of Stillwater planted about 1,000 daffodil bulbs last fall on the highway right-of-way on the west side of Minnesota 95, south of the Oasis Cafe.
