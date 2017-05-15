Stillwater flowers

Stillwater flowers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: TwinCities

Becci Dawson Cox, left, and Marlys Sturm with some of the daffodils they helped plant at the corner of Minnesota 95 and Lookout Trail in Stillwater. Members of the Daylily and Trillium chapters of the Perennial Garden Club of Stillwater planted about 1,000 daffodil bulbs last fall on the highway right-of-way on the west side of Minnesota 95, south of the Oasis Cafe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stillwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Pastor Danny Barnes Sounds off From Stillwater ... (May '10) Jan '17 Djklitzka 11
News Jonathan Conder (Feb '10) Jan '17 Cyco 23
News Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10) Jun '16 Batman 1781 130
HealthPartners Inspire Magazine Worthless and A... (May '16) Jun '16 Regions Faults Fi... 2
News North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pleasant Valley S... 1
News Rubes cross Rubicon! Washington calm (May '16) May '16 Three Rounds 1
See all Stillwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stillwater Forum Now

Stillwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stillwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Stillwater, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,430 • Total comments across all topics: 281,155,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC