Parents offer settlement to keep Stillwater district schools open

In a "final settlement offer," attorney Fritz Knaak, shown in 2008, wrote that the parents' group, 834 Voice, would drop a Minnesota Supreme Court appeal and a district court lawsuit in exchange for pushing back the closing of Withrow Elementary in Hugo and Oak Park Elementary on the border of Stillwater and Oak Park Heights. Parents trying to stop the Stillwater district from closing three schools this fall have offered to end legal action if district leaders agree to keep two of the schools open for two more years.

