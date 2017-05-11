O'Brien disbarred over monastery swindle

O'Brien disbarred over monastery swindle

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Minnesota Lawyer

The Minnesota Supreme Court has disbarred a former solo practitioner from Stillwater who is accused of absconding with more than $328,000 that his since-deceased client intended to bequeath to the Benedictine monastery at St. John's Abbey in Collegeville. In an order dated May 3, the court said the "intentional" misappropriation by Steven Michael O'Brien was made ... Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Lawyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stillwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Pastor Danny Barnes Sounds off From Stillwater ... (May '10) Jan '17 Djklitzka 11
News Jonathan Conder (Feb '10) Jan '17 Cyco 23
News Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10) Jun '16 Batman 1781 130
HealthPartners Inspire Magazine Worthless and A... (May '16) Jun '16 Regions Faults Fi... 2
News North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pleasant Valley S... 1
News Rubes cross Rubicon! Washington calm (May '16) May '16 Three Rounds 1
See all Stillwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stillwater Forum Now

Stillwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stillwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Supreme Court
 

Stillwater, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,166 • Total comments across all topics: 280,930,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC