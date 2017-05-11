O'Brien disbarred over monastery swindle
The Minnesota Supreme Court has disbarred a former solo practitioner from Stillwater who is accused of absconding with more than $328,000 that his since-deceased client intended to bequeath to the Benedictine monastery at St. John's Abbey in Collegeville. In an order dated May 3, the court said the "intentional" misappropriation by Steven Michael O'Brien was made ... Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Lawyer.
Add your comments below
Stillwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|Unknown
|31
|Pastor Danny Barnes Sounds off From Stillwater ... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Djklitzka
|11
|Jonathan Conder (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Cyco
|23
|Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Batman 1781
|130
|HealthPartners Inspire Magazine Worthless and A... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Regions Faults Fi...
|2
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|Rubes cross Rubicon! Washington calm (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Rounds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stillwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC