Minn. Supreme Court rejects further appeal of Stillwater school closings
A second court appeal to stop the closing of three elementary schools in the Stillwater district failed Friday, making it increasingly likely that those schools will be shuttered by September. The Minnesota Supreme Court declined to review an April state appeals court ruling that said the school board's decision to close the schools was "supported by substantial evidence."
