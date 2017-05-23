Lanesboro School Board adopts teacher...

Lanesboro School Board adopts teacher assessment

1 hr ago

The Lanesboro School Board listened to and adopted the new teacher assessment and the reflection and growth protocol during its meeting on Thursday, May 18. Members of the teaching staff have been compiling this information over the past few months. The goal of the protocol is to help teachers continue to grow in their profession and let it be seen by the students.

