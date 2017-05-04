How I Got my Job at Trump's State Dept.

Needing a job, I applied at The White House, And when my turn came, confabbed with a white blouse, Who asked if I had political ambitions, And I said 'twas more financial conditions That I needed to meet in order to pay One Netflix a month and the rough day-to-day. She asked my stand on the Affordable CAct: I replied history would be glad it got whacked.

