How I Got my Job at Trump's State Dept.

How I Got my Job at Trump's State Dept.

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: OpEdNews

Needing a job, I applied at The White House, And when my turn came, confabbed with a white blouse, Who asked if I had political ambitions, And I said 'twas more financial conditions That I needed to meet in order to pay One Netflix a month and the rough day-to-day. She asked my stand on the Affordable CAct: I replied history would be glad it got whacked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stillwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Pastor Danny Barnes Sounds off From Stillwater ... (May '10) Jan '17 Djklitzka 11
News Jonathan Conder (Feb '10) Jan '17 Cyco 23
News Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10) Jun '16 Batman 1781 130
HealthPartners Inspire Magazine Worthless and A... (May '16) Jun '16 Regions Faults Fi... 2
News North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pleasant Valley S... 1
News Rubes cross Rubicon! Washington calm (May '16) May '16 Three Rounds 1
See all Stillwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stillwater Forum Now

Stillwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stillwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Stillwater, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,711 • Total comments across all topics: 280,841,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC