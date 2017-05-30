Calvin women's track and field trio c...

Calvin women's track and field trio competes at NCAA III Championships

Thursday May 25

A trio of Calvin College track and field athletes compete on Thursday at the NCAA III Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Seniors Michaela Meckes and Lauren Strohbehn concluded their collegiate careers Thursday with Meckes competing in the discus while Strohbehn ran in the 10,000 meters.

