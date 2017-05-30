Calvin women's outdoor track and field lands five on Gt Lakes all-region team
Five members of the Calvin women's track and field team have received Great Lakes All-Region honors as named by the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association. Those five individuals are seniors Michaela Meckes and Lauren Strohbehn, juniors Bethany Love and Jenna Dyksen, sophomore Katie Diekema and freshman Allison Rozell.
