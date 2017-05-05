After this Bayport fourth-grader ran ...

After this Bayport fourth-grader ran away, she found a new friend. A cop.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: TwinCities

Bayport Police Officer Brittany Lepowsky shows a cell phone video of her recent rattle snake rescue in Bayport, to Jenna Ellis, 10, during recess after they ate lunch together at Anderson Elementary School in Bayport on Thursday, April 27, 2017. The two were paired up in February through a diversion program run by Youth Service Bureau; the program is intended to keep children and teens out of the court system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stillwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Pastor Danny Barnes Sounds off From Stillwater ... (May '10) Jan '17 Djklitzka 11
News Jonathan Conder (Feb '10) Jan '17 Cyco 23
News Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10) Jun '16 Batman 1781 130
HealthPartners Inspire Magazine Worthless and A... (May '16) Jun '16 Regions Faults Fi... 2
News North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pleasant Valley S... 1
News Rubes cross Rubicon! Washington calm (May '16) May '16 Three Rounds 1
See all Stillwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stillwater Forum Now

Stillwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stillwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Stillwater, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,088 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC