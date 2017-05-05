After this Bayport fourth-grader ran away, she found a new friend. A cop.
Bayport Police Officer Brittany Lepowsky shows a cell phone video of her recent rattle snake rescue in Bayport, to Jenna Ellis, 10, during recess after they ate lunch together at Anderson Elementary School in Bayport on Thursday, April 27, 2017. The two were paired up in February through a diversion program run by Youth Service Bureau; the program is intended to keep children and teens out of the court system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
