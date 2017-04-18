Sibanye Gets U.S. Security Nod to Buy...

Sibanye Gets U.S. Security Nod to Buy Stillwater Mines

Monday

The U.S. cleared the sale of the country's sole provider of platinum and palladium to a miner whose biggest investor is Chinese, providing the first indication that the Trump administration's tough talk on China won't necessarily translate into blocking Beijing-linked deals. Sibanye Gold Ltd.'s $2.2 billion deal to purchase Colorado-based Stillwater Mining Co.

