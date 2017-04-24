North/East metro briefs: Molly O'Rourke gets high marks for leadership of Washington County
Administrator Molly O'Rourke has received high marks for her skill in leading the Washington County government workforce, said Commissioner Lisa Weik, chairwoman of the County Board. Weik said the board applauded O'Rourke for building relationships and partnerships across the county and in the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Stillwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Mar 30
|Unknown
|31
|Pastor Danny Barnes Sounds off From Stillwater ... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Djklitzka
|11
|Jonathan Conder (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Cyco
|23
|Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Batman 1781
|130
|HealthPartners Inspire Magazine Worthless and A... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Regions Faults Fi...
|2
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|Rubes cross Rubicon! Washington calm (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Rounds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stillwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC