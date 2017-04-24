Margaret Swanson
Margaret Ann Swanson of Shafer, Minnesota passed away April 13, 2017 at the age of 70. Margaret was born in Stillwater, Minnesota to Cecilia and Albert Burtzlaff on January 5, 1947. She attended Stillwater High School and graduated in 1965 and continued her education to receive her beauty school certificate.
