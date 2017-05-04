I've Been Watching How the Ol' Cookie...

I've Been Watching How the Ol' Cookie Crumbles

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: OpEdNews

Been thinking of views as the French make their choice Between a young minister and Madame Rolls-Royce, Who squawks he wants not belle France to be first, But stuffed with transients and Berlin till it's burst, Which neat says it all about My-Country-Firsters: Suckers for slogans, true brain-liverwursters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stillwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Pastor Danny Barnes Sounds off From Stillwater ... (May '10) Jan '17 Djklitzka 11
News Jonathan Conder (Feb '10) Jan '17 Cyco 23
News Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10) Jun '16 Batman 1781 130
HealthPartners Inspire Magazine Worthless and A... (May '16) Jun '16 Regions Faults Fi... 2
News North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pleasant Valley S... 1
News Rubes cross Rubicon! Washington calm (May '16) May '16 Three Rounds 1
See all Stillwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stillwater Forum Now

Stillwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stillwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Stillwater, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,746 • Total comments across all topics: 280,789,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC