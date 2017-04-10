Former MnDOT commissioner Richard Bra...

Former MnDOT commissioner Richard Braun dies

State transportation officials on Thursday remembered former MnDOT commissioner Richard Braun as a public servant and innovator who was devoted to the cause of roads and bridges even in retirement. During a press event to unveil MnDOT's 2017 road construction season, MnDOT commissioner Charlie Zelle described Braun as a friend and a source of inspiration for "many of us at MnDOT."

