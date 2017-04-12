Disband police force?

Wednesday Apr 12

Hundreds of people packed a Forest Lake City Council meeting this week to protest a plan to disband the city's police department and contract with the Washington County sheriff's office for police services. "It's almost unprecedented to have a city the size of Forest Lake giving up a police department and contracting with a sheriff's office," Weinkauf said during a phone interview on Tuesday.

