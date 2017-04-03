Stillwater man is last surviving member of veterans club

ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY MARCH 11 AND THEREAFTER - In a Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 photo, World War II veteran Jean DeCurtins, 98, is photographed in Stillwater, Minn. At 98, the lifelong Stillwater resident is the last living member of the A&D Last Man's Club, which was formed after veterans from the Stillwater area returned from World War II.He was among the 180 young men who joined the Minnesota National Guard's 135th Infantry and left Stillwater on Feb. 25th, 1941, nine months before Pearl Harbor.

