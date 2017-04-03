Stillwater man is last surviving memb...

Stillwater man is last surviving member of veterans club

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY MARCH 11 AND THEREAFTER - In a Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 photo, World War II veteran Jean DeCurtins, 98, is photographed in Stillwater, Minn. At 98, the lifelong Stillwater resident is the last living member of the A&D Last Man's Club, which was formed after veterans from the Stillwater area returned from World War II.He was among the 180 young men who joined the Minnesota National Guard's 135th Infantry and left Stillwater on Feb. 25th, 1941, nine months before Pearl Harbor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stillwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar 30 Unknown 31
News Pastor Danny Barnes Sounds off From Stillwater ... (May '10) Jan '17 Djklitzka 11
News Jonathan Conder (Feb '10) Jan '17 Cyco 23
News Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10) Jun '16 Batman 1781 130
HealthPartners Inspire Magazine Worthless and A... (May '16) Jun '16 Regions Faults Fi... 2
News North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pleasant Valley S... 1
News Rubes cross Rubicon! Washington calm (May '16) May '16 Three Rounds 1
See all Stillwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stillwater Forum Now

Stillwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stillwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Stillwater, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,810 • Total comments across all topics: 280,122,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC