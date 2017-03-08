Baker Tilly partner Scott Ebert sees state shifting to progressive view on brewing industry
SCOTT EBERT, head of the beverages practice at the accounting firm Baker Tilly, said Minnesota is taking a more progressive view of the growing brewing industry. Beer is Scott Ebert's business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stillwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor Danny Barnes Sounds off From Stillwater ... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Djklitzka
|11
|Jonathan Conder (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Cyco
|23
|Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Batman 1781
|130
|HealthPartners Inspire Magazine Worthless and A... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Regions Faults Fi...
|2
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Jun '16
|Gen Patton
|29
|Rubes cross Rubicon! Washington calm (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Rounds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stillwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC