2 freeway-protest bills likely constitutional, expert says
Rep. Kathy Lohmer, R-Stillwater, said the anti-freeway-protest bills are needed, in part, to stop what she called "a revolving door" effect. She testified that police officers told her some protesters blocking freeways last year were arrested and released so quickly that they were back on the freeway before the protest had even broken up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Lawyer.
Add your comments below
Stillwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor Danny Barnes Sounds off From Stillwater ... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Djklitzka
|11
|Jonathan Conder (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Cyco
|23
|Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Batman 1781
|130
|HealthPartners Inspire Magazine Worthless and A... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Regions Faults Fi...
|2
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Jun '16
|Gen Patton
|29
|Rubes cross Rubicon! Washington calm (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Rounds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stillwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC