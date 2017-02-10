Whata s happening at Hwy. 36 and Mann...

Whata s happening at Hwy. 36 and Manning? Vacant Stillwater land sold

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: TwinCities

Surveyors were working at the northeast corner of Manning Avenue and Minnesota 36 this week, and a city official confirms land has been sold. A purchase agreement has been signed for 50 acres of the 70-acre property, said Bill Turnblad, the city's community development director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stillwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pastor Danny Barnes Sounds off From Stillwater ... (May '10) Jan '17 Djklitzka 11
News Jonathan Conder (Feb '10) Jan '17 Cyco 23
News Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10) Jun '16 Batman 1781 130
HealthPartners Inspire Magazine Worthless and A... (May '16) Jun '16 Regions Faults Fi... 2
News North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pleasant Valley S... 1
News Alone again (Dec '06) Jun '16 Gen Patton 29
News Rubes cross Rubicon! Washington calm (May '16) May '16 Three Rounds 1
See all Stillwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stillwater Forum Now

Stillwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stillwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Stillwater, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,976 • Total comments across all topics: 279,038,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC