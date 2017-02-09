Two years out, Democrat eyes NY-21 seat
Democrat Patrick Nelson of Stillwater has filed paperwork to declare his candidacy in the 21st Congressional District nearly two years ahead of the 2018 election. ORG XMIT: GqR6r-HDqP0egPzgetGB Democrat Patrick Nelson of Stillwater has filed paperwork to declare his candidacy in the 21st Congressional District nearly two years ahead of the 2018 election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Stillwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor Danny Barnes Sounds off From Stillwater ... (May '10)
|Jan 11
|Djklitzka
|11
|Jonathan Conder (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Cyco
|23
|Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Batman 1781
|130
|HealthPartners Inspire Magazine Worthless and A... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Regions Faults Fi...
|2
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Jun '16
|Gen Patton
|29
|Rubes cross Rubicon! Washington calm (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Rounds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stillwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC