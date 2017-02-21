Missing police evidence in Newport can't be found, sheriff tells city
"I can say with certainty that these issues no longer exist with the city's policing," Washington County Sheriff Bill Hutton said. The disappearance of money, drugs and firearms from Newport's former police department remains a mystery after a lengthy law enforcement investigation ended this week.
