If You Ain't for "Normalcy," You Ain't in the Game
Of the return to "normalcy" in our foreign p, Has much been abuzz our dear mainstream me, Sore cantankerous since the gen'ral elec' When the coming of Trump did Camelot wreck. Then the ambass flacked Crimea's return, And many hearts rose as though they'd been spurn'.
