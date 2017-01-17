Two Minnesota Residents Charged for Their Alleged Involvement in Sex...
Two Minnesota residents are charged for their alleged involvement in sex trafficking using both Facebook and Backpage.com. Authorities say the two men were found to have profited from a commercial sex act of a homeless woman in Stillwater.
