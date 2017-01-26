Stillwater school closings debated before state appeals court
Whether the Stillwater school board exercised reasonable judgment when it voted to close three elementary schools last year was debated Tuesday before the Minnesota Court of Appeals. Three judges will rule by the end of April on a petition by 834 Voice, a parents' group seeking a reversal of the board's decision to close schools in Stillwater, Marine on St. Croix and rural Hugo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Stillwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor Danny Barnes Sounds off From Stillwater ... (May '10)
|Jan 11
|Djklitzka
|11
|Jonathan Conder (Feb '10)
|Jan 8
|Cyco
|23
|Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Batman 1781
|130
|HealthPartners Inspire Magazine Worthless and A... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Regions Faults Fi...
|2
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Jun '16
|Gen Patton
|29
|Rubes cross Rubicon! Washington calm (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Rounds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stillwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC