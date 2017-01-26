Stillwater school closings debated be...

Stillwater school closings debated before state appeals court

Tuesday

Whether the Stillwater school board exercised reasonable judgment when it voted to close three elementary schools last year was debated Tuesday before the Minnesota Court of Appeals. Three judges will rule by the end of April on a petition by 834 Voice, a parents' group seeking a reversal of the board's decision to close schools in Stillwater, Marine on St. Croix and rural Hugo.

