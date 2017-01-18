Stillwater ice castle closure
Jake Telschow adds ice "rebar" to columns of ice on an ice tower to add more height to the tower in the Stillwater Ice Castle. The gigantic ice castle that has been taking shape in downtown StillwaterA's Lowell Park will open to the public on Jan. 6, according to Ice Castles LLC spokeswoman Amanda Roseth.
