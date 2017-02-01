Saturday in Stillwater: Ice castle reopens, outdoor ice cream social
A Stillwater boy, in 1953, displayed his badge of honor for attending the ice cream social on a chilly January day. Walking surfaces inside and around the attraction became "unmanageably wet" when temperatures last week rose into the 40s, forcing parent company Ice Castles LCC to close it for safety reasons on Jan. 19. Paths made of 8 inches of crushed ice and snow will be restored for the reopening, said Ice Castles spokeswoman Melissa Smuzynski.
