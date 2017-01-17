Medtronic Vet Nabs $1.2 Million to Bring Consumer-Centric Diabetes Management Device to Market

Stillwater, Minnesota-based POPS! Diabetes Care has raised more than $1.2 million to bring what Lonny Stormo, CEO and cofounder of the business, believes is a more consumer-focused approach to a diabetes management device to market. Stormo, a 30-year veteran of Medtronic, confirmed the Form D filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a phone interview this week and noted that POPS! raised $500,000 last year.

