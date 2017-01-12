In Washington County, sheriff embraces body-worn cameras
Washington County Sheriff Bill Hutton, shown in 2011, said his agency will be the first in Minnesota to use Visual Lab software, which provides "all-in-one-device" capabilities for audio and video recordings, still photography, phone calls, GPS tracking and other uses. The Washington County Sheriff's Office, recognizing that various forms of multimedia recordings already are in wide use among law enforcement officers and citizens alike, will begin rolling out body cameras this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Stillwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor Danny Barnes Sounds off From Stillwater ... (May '10)
|Wed
|Djklitzka
|11
|Jonathan Conder (Feb '10)
|Jan 8
|Cyco
|23
|Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Batman 1781
|130
|HealthPartners Inspire Magazine Worthless and A... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Regions Faults Fi...
|2
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Jun '16
|Gen Patton
|29
|Rubes cross Rubicon! Washington calm (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Rounds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stillwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC