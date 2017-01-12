In Washington County, sheriff embrace...

In Washington County, sheriff embraces body-worn cameras

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Star Tribune

Washington County Sheriff Bill Hutton, shown in 2011, said his agency will be the first in Minnesota to use Visual Lab software, which provides "all-in-one-device" capabilities for audio and video recordings, still photography, phone calls, GPS tracking and other uses. The Washington County Sheriff's Office, recognizing that various forms of multimedia recordings already are in wide use among law enforcement officers and citizens alike, will begin rolling out body cameras this month.

