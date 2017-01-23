Hockey Day in Minnesota will be a soggy one that feels like March
As we continue to head through the 2nd half of January, mild temperatures continue as well. MN State Climatologist Mark Seeley talks about how the probability of temperatures warming above the freezing mark in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stillwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor Danny Barnes Sounds off From Stillwater ... (May '10)
|Jan 11
|Djklitzka
|11
|Jonathan Conder (Feb '10)
|Jan 8
|Cyco
|23
|Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Batman 1781
|130
|HealthPartners Inspire Magazine Worthless and A... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Regions Faults Fi...
|2
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Jun '16
|Gen Patton
|29
|Rubes cross Rubicon! Washington calm (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Rounds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stillwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC