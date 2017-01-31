DNR board OKs leaving tree stands overnight on public land
The Department of Natural Resources' board has agreed to let hunters leave their tree stands and blinds overnight on agency land in northern Wisconsin. The public supported the idea at the 2016 Conservation Congress spring hearings.
Read more at Star Tribune.
