Bayport officer honored
A Bayport police officer will be honored for his role in helping save the life of a Stillwater man two years ago. Officer Quinn Willmarth, who has been on the force for 18 years, will receive the "Hero of the Year" award Feb. 10 at the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Winter Gala.
