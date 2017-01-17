A Coup in Slow-Mo

Is anyone else feeling the footing unstable? 'Cause this looks a lot like an Aesop's fable, Or Humpty Dumpty where all th'Estab men, Would happily put him together again, But only in exchange for a Syria or two, Swipes at Vlad and a new villain to pursue. We begin our check with President Sporty, Sniping at hackers and Prez Five-and-Forty, Eager to discred him like no presi has, Making me wonder if his cool is but jazz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.