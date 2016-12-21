Russians, Al Qaeda, Saddam, and back ...

Russians, Al Qaeda, Saddam, and back to Russians

Wednesday Dec 21

This gnarled Russian knot of Clinton hackees, Is starting to sound like those WMDs, Squawked far and wide as real and a threat, But at story's end which finally met A day of reckoning with regard to the truth, All found to be ghosts, poor players, forsooth. From could-be to maybe to impossible-to-scoff, We've seen this scam building from five whole weeks off, To corner the Donald and make him go squirms On good Russ relations and then come to terms With neocon thinking that like weeds and bugs Infects foreign policy and MSM thugs.

