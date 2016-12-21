Propornot: I Get no Respect, no Respect at all
Heard tell of late 'bout some two hundred sites, Funded by Russia that mean the last rites Of truth and thought and all things democ, Opinion, enlightenment, facts hard as rock. But take a look here : yours truly ain't there! How the heck come I don't get my fair share? About 9-11 haven't I squawked ? Around which Bob Parry carefully walked .
