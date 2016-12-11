North/east metro briefs: Second new downtown hotel proposed in Stillwater
A proposal to build a three-story, 64-room hotel in downtown Stillwater went before the city's Historic Preservation Commission last week and will be presented to the Planning Commission on Wednesday. Midnight Real Estate Group of Minneapolis wants to build the North Main Hotel on a site between older buildings at 232 N. Main St. It would include a restaurant with outdoor dining areas, parking ramp and three-story office building.
