North/east metro briefs: Blaine creates traffic panel after fatal hit-and-run
City officials are seeking applicants for several advisory boards, among them a newly formed traffic commission created in large part after a fatal hit-and-run earlier this year. In May, Danilo Aguilar died while checking his mailbox after being hit by an alleged drunken driver speeding along 119th Avenue.
Stillwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Batman 1781
|130
|HealthPartners Inspire Magazine Worthless and A... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Regions Faults Fi...
|2
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Jun '16
|Gen Patton
|29
|Rubes cross Rubicon! Washington calm (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Rounds
|1
|Woodbury's coordinated traffic lights speed flo... (Feb '11)
|Apr '16
|Aim
|82
|Report: 3 arrested in burglary spree that spans... (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|baba
|111
