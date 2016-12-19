Exposure death
A 77-year-old man who apparently walked out of a senior living facility in Oak Park Heights Sunday night was found dead outside early Monday morning. Oak Park Heights Police Chief Brian DeRosier said police believe the man may have fallen outside and died of exposure to frigid weather.
